Neena Gupta Shares Still From 'The Last Color', Calls It 'Viyog Shringar Wala Expression'

On Thursday night, Neena Gupta took to Instagram and shared a still from her latest outing, The Last Color. In the pic, she looked poised as if she was waiting for something. Sharing the same, Gupta wrote, "Viyog shringar wala expression." The Last Color is an adaptation of Vikas Khanna’s own book of the same name and stars Neena Gupta in the lead role.

As soon as Neena Gupta's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans rushed to talk about the movie. A user wrote, "Watched The last color, superb movie. Love your acting as always and of that Lil girl too. Well displayed emotions. Could connect w the pain," whereas another fan wrote, "You were brilliant as usual in The Last Color." Many also lauded the script of the movie. "Amazing movie and it’s beautiful to see you how you take ur character. Goodluck it should rock. One of the best watches," read another user's comment.

Neena's 'Viyog shringar wala expression'

Vikas Khanna made his directorial debut with Neena Gupta starrer, The Last Color, which had released in January 2019. The movie has been felicitated at numerous international film festivals. Bankrolled and helmed by the chef himself, the feature film addresses the old taboos surrounding widows in Varanasi and Vrindavan. It follows the story of a 9-year-old child who befriends a widow. Neena Gupta called it a 'surreal' feeling and was super excited to share that her film is now streaming on Amazon Prime in India, USA, UK, and Germany with more countries to follow. "It almost feels like my child has found her home," she wrote.

Neena Gupta's movies

On the work front, she was last in the movie, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and others. The film follows the story of two men who love each other. She was also a part of Panga, helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. She will be seen in the upcoming movie, 83 and will also be seen in the social thriller, Gwalior, opposite Sanjay Mishra.

