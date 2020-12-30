Neena Gupta Flaunts Picturesque View Of The 'Morning Moon' From Her Mukhteshwar House

Earlier this month, veteran actor Neena Gupta returned to her holiday home in Mukhteshwar to celebrate the holiday season with her family together. After sharing a rib-ticking video of her take on 'glute workout' with daughter Masaba Gupta on Instagram a couple of days ago, Neena has shared a scenic picture of the 'morning moon' from her house and fans can't stop gushing about it. For the unversed, Neena returned to Mukhteshwar from Mumbai in early December after wrapping up the shooting schedule of one of her upcoming projects.

Neena Gupta flaunts the morning view from her Mukheteshwar house

On December 8, 2020, Badhai Ho actor Neena Gupta shared a video of herself to reveal returning to her 'home sweet home' in the scenic locale of Uttarakhand's Mukhteshwar village. Ever since then, the 61-year-old has been shelling out major vacay goals for fans on social media by sharing glimpses of her quality time with her family from the hill station. Now, earlier today, Neena shared yet another photograph to flaunt the picturesque view of the 'Morning Moon' from her Mukhteshwar house on Instagram.

A couple of days ago, Neena Gupta had shared a video of herself wherein she expressed hoping that situations turn out to be better in 2021 as everyone around the world had a tough 2020. In the video, the Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor is heard saying, "Bada bura saal tha 2020, badi takleefein sahi, bade dukh, dard sabne sahe. Ab hum saare milke pray karengey ki 2021 sabke liye bahut achcha ho. (2020 was a tough year for everyone. Thus, let us all pray for 2021 to be a great year for everyone)". Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Ummeed toe ker sakte hein na (We can hope at least)".

Meanwhile, not so long ago, Neena Gupta made headlines after she announced her first-ever international film with Kalki Koechlin, titled Goldfish. Sharing a collage of her picture with Kalki's on Instagram, Neena wrote, "So excited about GOLDFISH! Thrilled to be working with the very talented Kalki Koechlin on our first international project together! Can’t wait to kickstart the shoot #GoldFish #PushanKriplani #AmitSaxena #PoojaChauhan (sic)".

