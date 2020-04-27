Neena Gupta Wearing Gold Jewellery With Modern-day Outfits Is A True Style Statement

Modern-day fashion has taken a turn, and thus gold is not the first choice for many individuals. But one can easily combine the beauty of gold with wonderful contemporary fashion. Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is a great example of how one can use their gold jewellery along with keeping up with the latest fashion trends. She has proven that gold can match with anything and also make one look more modern and suave. Here are some great pictures of Neena Gupta where she can be seen matching gold jewellery with contemporary outfits.

Neena Gupta shows how to wear gold in style

Gold droplet neckpiece with polo neck sweater

In this picture, Neena Gupta can be seen in a simple but pretty look. The actor matched a necklace with beads on the string and gold droplets. She wore this necklace with a plain black polo-neck sweater. This is a great way to bring all the focus to the necklace and making it the centrepiece of the look.

Same sweater with different necklace

Neena Gupta went in a different direction when it comes to the necklace, but used the same sweater in this picture. This time, she used big gold neckpiece with a small centre and broad line. There are golden beads attached on the end of the line with three droplets in the centre.

Golden choker on the beach

One of her most stunning pictures on Neena Gupta's Instagram feed is a one-shoulder black dress that she can be seen wearing. As her hair flies in the air, the focus is grabbed by the stunning gold choker with a netted design. The choker has a line of beads on its both ends. She has also worn some smooth golden bangles and small bead earrings.

Gold choker matched with white

Neena Gupta's look in this picture is not only stunning but also surprises many as to how the combination of the gold choker with an off-shoulder over-sized kurta goes so well together. Neena is amazingly showing off her chiselled shoulder. She is also wearing golden earrings with a matching bag.

Moti mala with shorts

Neena Gupta has truly set an example of how to wear gold along with keeping up with contemporary fashion. In the picture above, she can be seen wearing a moti mala along with indigo blue top with a trail-like back. She is wearing shorts under the top.

