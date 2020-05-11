Neena Gupta Sings 'Mai Ni Meriye' On Husband Vivek Mehra's Request; Watch

Neena Gupta has been one of the most loved Bollywood actors for a long time now. Her recent works in movies and several TV series has been loved by her fans. She is currently enjoying her time in quarantine with her husband. Neena Gupta recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself where she is seen singing a song. Take a look at Neena Gupta singing a song here:

Neena Gupta sings a song for husband Vivek Mehra

On May 11, 2020, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Neena Gupta took her Instagram and shared a video of her singing the song Mai Ni Meriye. This song is originally sung by Mohit Chauhan, and Neena Gupta was seen nailing the lyrics of the song. She also expressed that she is singing this one on her husband's request. She captioned the picture with "Pati ki pharmaish thi toe". Take a look at Neenaji singing here.

Apart from this, Neena Gupta recently also shared a picture of herself in two different avatars. While sharing the picture, she captioned the post by with "Yeh same ladki he hai". In the post, Neena Gupta compared pictures of her from Amazon web series Panchayat and then her real-life picture where she has decked up. She is seen comparing her looks in the picture. Take a look at the pic for yourself.

Neena Gupta and her husband Vivek Mehra are spending their time in their holiday home. Neena has been keeping her fans entertained from her holiday home by sharing videos of herself doing yoga and trekking and much more. Take a look at a few of her posts here.

