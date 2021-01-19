Neena Gupta Shares Why Older Women Were Not Casted In 'Saand Ki Aankh'

Neena Gupta revealed the reason behind casting older women for the roles in the movie Saand Ki Aankh. She talked about the director wanting to cast her in the movie but the financers wanted young actors to play the role of Chando and Prakashi Tomar. Earlier, she also had a debate on ageism and she addressed the issue of casting older women.

Saand ki Aankh's ageism controversy

While talking to Hindustan Times, Neena Gupta talked about the film industry and that it is a business. In the business, if you sell, you are taken into a film and if you don't, you are not taken. She told the publication that she contacted the makers of the movie and had a word with them. She told them that she fits for the role and that it isn't necessary to cast younger actors. To which, the makers replied that they were ready to take Neena for the role but the financers wanted young actors to play the role.

Neena took to her Twitter to express her concern for the same. While replying to one of the users who pointed out that they enjoyed the movie but would have appreciated it more if older actors were part of the movie. To which she replied, "Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai (Yes I was just thinking about this, let us play the role of the characters who are of our age.)" She was also joined by Soni Razdan and Seema Pahwa for the debate.

Neena Gupta's movies

Neena Gupta has appeared in various movies and television series. She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a young widow in Woh Chokri (1994). She made an appearance in international movies like Gandhi (1982), In Custody (1993), and Cotton Mary (1999). She was also a part of Khalnayak, Aankhen, and many more. In 2018, she got her breakthrough as an older actor in the industry with Badhaai Ho and she was also part of Panga and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdaan. She also starred alongside her daughter Masaba in Netflix's Masaba Masaba. The actor is quite active on her social media and is often seen sharing videos from her day to day event.

