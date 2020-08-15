Neena Gupta Has An Innovative Way Of Making Stuffed Tandoori Rotis; See Video

Neena Gupta recently revealed the recipe of delicious gobi tandoori roti which can serve as a great item on the dinner or lunch table. In the video, she has put up a step-by-step guide explaining how to get it right without much hassle. On the occasion of Independence Day 2020, you can resort to these stuffed tandoori rotis as they are easy to make and also taste heavenly.

Neena Gupta’s stuffed tandoori rotis

There are quite a few dishes that can be served on the special occasion of Independence Day. Actor Neena Gupta recently posted a video revealing the recipe of stuffed tandoori rotis, on her official Instagram handle. In the IGTV video posted, Neena Gupta’s house help can be seen making round tandoori rotis with gobi or cabbage stuffing.

The actor starts off by showing the cabbage stuffing which has already been prepared by her help. She has mentioned in the video that they have diced the cabbage into tiny pieces and mixed it with some salt. She also mentioned that they have added chopped green chillies and coriander to the stuffing.

In the next step, Neena Gupta can be seen showing her followers how to fill up the atta balls created for the roti. Mould the dough in the shape of a bowl and add the stuffing in it. They can also be seen sealing the dough before spreading it out and using a rolling pin to even it out.

Neena Gupta can be heard narrating that they have to pat one side of the roti with some water so that it can stick to a flat pan. Using the pan as tandoor equipment, they invert the pan on the gas stove and let it cook under direct flame. They hold the position for a while so that the roti is well cooked.

They have also mentioned that stuffing can be made with ingredients of one’s choice, like paneer or potatoes. Towards the end, they get a well-baked stuffed tandoori roti which looks crunchy and perfectly round.

In the caption, Neena Gupta has suggested that people can have these rotis with pickle or dahi and has also mentioned that it is one of her favourite dishes. Have a look at the recipe video from Neena Gupta’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Neena Gupta Instagram

