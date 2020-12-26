Neena Gupta Thought Daughter Masaba Had 'died' On Christmas Morning, Here's Why

Popular celebrity fashion designer Masaba Gupta has been spending time with her family amid the hills in Uttarakhand. Masaba Gupta visited Mukhteshwar hills, where mother Neena Gupta has been living with her husband for a few months now. Neena Gupta visited Mumbai for work but flew back to Mukhteshwar to ring in Christmas and New Year celebrations. Masaba Gupta is an avid social media user and keeps her Instagram fam updated with her various social media posts. On the occasion of Christmas, Masaba shared a picture of her mother and a hilarious incident.

Masaba Gupta's Instagram post on Christmas Day 2020

Masaba Gupta also seems to be a complete morning person. And what makes us so sure about it is her recent Instagram post. She shared an incident from the day her mother Neena Gupta came to check on her at 9:30 am because she thought her daughter was 'dead' on Christmas morning. Through Masaba Gupta's Instagram post, we also learned that Masaba has 'never' woken up so late and which is why her mother came to check on her when her daughter woke up a little late than usual.

Also Read: Can Wonder Woman Fly? Know How Diana's Flying Originates From 1958's 'Wonder Woman' Comic

Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta who are currently staying at Mukhteshwar Hills have been sharing some of their pictures with the most gorgeous backdrops of the hills and snow-clad mountains. Masaba Gupta also shared how she spent her Christmas with her family there. Neena Gupta baked a cake on the occasion of Christmas and Masaba shared a video of her mother engrossed in her task to do.

Also Read: Neena Gupta Says 'Hello' To Fans As She Shares A View Of The White Mountains

Later, Masaba shared a picture of the final product, calling it 'Chocolate Marie biscuit cake.' On the occasion of Christmas, Masaba Gupta spent most of her time eating with her family and taking pictures of her cosy home-stay, whilst playing with her pet dog. On the work front, Masaba Gupta was last seen in the TV series Masaba Masaba. The series gave a sneak peek into the lives of real-life mother-daughter duo Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta. The series also starred Neil Bhoopalam and Rytasha Rathore.

Also Read: Neena Gupta Gives Glimpse Of Her Christmas Tree With A Picturesque View; Check Out

Also Read: ‘Impressive’: Florida Man Plays Christmas Carol On Piano By Juggling Tennis Balls On It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.