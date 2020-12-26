Neena Gupta Gives Glimpse Of Her Christmas Tree With A Picturesque View; Check Out

Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her Christmas tree on the occasion of Christmas 2020. In the picture, her decorated Christmas tree was kept on her balcony with a picturesque view of the mountains in the background. The actor shared the picture sending in wishes for Christmas as she wrote, “Merry Christmas” in the caption.

The actor has been in Uttarakhand for a while now and has been enjoying her time by baking cakes and spending time with her husband. Fans in a huge number appreciated the actor’s picture and also sent in Christmas wishes to her. Take a look at Neena Gupta's Instagram post.

Neena Gupta talks about her past relationship

In the recent past, Neena Gupta took to Instagram to share glimpses of her early relationships in a talk show about '#DatingTheseDays' by the dating app Bumble. The video shared by the actor on December 17, 2020, talks about the dating trends prevailing in modern society. In the show Dating These Days powered by Bumble, actors like Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Kirti Kulhari, Sumukhi Suresh, Sushant Divgikar, and Maanvi Gagroo talk about their relationship experiences. Neena Gupta's relationship, as the actor has previously mentioned, was abusive as well as toxic.

In this talk show, the actor revealed that she was once spoken to in a very nasty manner and was told something that left her in low spirits. Neena Gupta's boyfriend had once said to her during a fight that she was "still on the shelf". Neena Gupta added a caption to the video, expressing that she felt really good talking to the girls and sharing the stories of their relationships with them.

Neena Gupta in The Last Color

Gupta's film The Last Color which was directed, written and produced by renowned Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna recently hit theatres in India. The movie made it to PVR cinemas in a list of cities across the country which include Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune and more on December 11, 2020. Both Gupta and Vikas Khanna have shared various posts about the movie on their Instagram handles.

