Hrithik Roshan's Morning Post Treats Fans To Mesmerising Eyes, Makes Neena Gupta Go 'uff'

Hrithik Roshan recently took to Instagram to give his fans a treat in the morning. The actor shared a selfie of him where he took a close up shot of his face. His eyes and jawline were the highlights of the frame. Not to miss the ungroomed beard and few hair strands that gave his selfie a messy look.

The actor also had a little smile on his face as he posed for the selfie. He captioned the picture as, “Morning”. Hrithik Roshan’s morning look was much loved by his fans as they showered love for him in the comment section. Bollywood actor Neena Gupta also complimented Hrithik Roshan for his selfie as she wrote, “uff”.

Hrithik Roshan extends gratitude for Lata Mangeshkar's tribute to his grandfather

Recently, Lata Mangeshkar posted a tribute to late music director Roshan Lal Nagrath, popularly known as Roshan, on his death anniversary. Roshan Lal is Hrithik Roshan’s paternal grandfather. The singer shared a musical piece titled Rahein Na Rahein Hum from the film Mamta, which was directed by Roshan. Actor Hrithik Roshan was quick enough to thank Lata Mangeshkar for her beautiful words and love on social media.

Hrithik reposted the post that was uploaded by the singer on Twitter. The actor shared a video of the same song and penned his love for the singer and all her iconic songs. The Dhoom 2 actor thanked the legendary singer for her heartwarming message and tribute on the special occasion. Hrithik also revealed that the song shared by her was one of his “daduji’s” favourite out of all he directed.

Namaskar. Aaj mahan sangitkar Roshan ji ki jayanti hai. Inka sangeet bahut asardaar aur madhur hota tha. Hamare aur inke pariwarik sambandh the.Main unki yaad ko naman karti hun. Roshan ji ke sangeet mein gaaya mera ek pasandida geet aap sabke liye. https://t.co/WUqxkEVH5N — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 14, 2020

Thank you from all our hearts as a family for this wonderful heartwarming message Lataji ðŸ™ðŸ»â¤ï¸ this is one of my favorite songs of Daduji’s too . https://t.co/EDG7vhX76B pic.twitter.com/gl4tpTRWOZ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 14, 2020

On work front

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War that released on October 2, 2019, in India. The movie is set to release in Japan post COVID-19 lockdown. As the world is going back to the new normal, Japan opened its theatres in May 2020. Currently, the theatres are releasing Hollywood classic films like Bonnie and Clyde, and The Towering Inferno. War will be the first Indian film to release in Japan after the COVID-19 lockdown. The date of the film's release in reportedly July 17.

