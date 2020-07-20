Neena Gupta Reminisces How Priyanka Chopra Motivated Her For A Last Minute Audition In LA

The 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra has been an inspiration for millions across the world. On her 38th birthday, veteran actor Neena Gupta dedicated a special birthday post for the global star by sharing a heartfelt anecdote and revealed that she inspired her to grind harder, in terms of her career. Gupta spilled the beans about how she managed to strike a balance between a shoot in India and an important audition in Los Angeles.

Neena Gupta has immense respect for Priyanka Chopra

July 18, 2020 marked the 38th birthday of Priyanka Chopra. Thus, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and penned birthday wishes for the global sensation. However, the Badhai Ho actor, Neena Gupta had a special way of wishing Chopra on her birthday.

Gupta took to Instagram and shared an anecdote from the past, revealing how Priyanka inspired her to make a decision when she was stuck between a shoot in India and a big audition offer from Los Angeles. Sharing a video of herself narrating the incident, the Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor stated that she was called for an audition held in LA, but was also shooting for one of her Bollywood films at the time. The 61-year-old shared that she only had a break of three days between her shoot schedules, so she thought it wouldn't be possible for her to attend the audition.

While she had almost given up all the hopes to audition for the film, she recalled an interview of Priyanka wherein she spoke about attending two eminent events, one in India and the other overseas. Gupta revealed that she got motivated by the Baywatch actor's decision of attending both the events by changing 4-5 flights and drew major inspiration from her. Furthermore, she stated that she successfully managed to give the audition and flew back from LA to Mumbai in the span of three days.

Although Neena didn't bag the role in the film, she credited PeeCee for motivating her to take the decision. Later that day, Gupta also shared a video of herself, shaking a leg to celebrate the achievements of her daughter Masaba Gupta. The mother of ace fashion designer had earlier revealed that her daughter is a part of 17 upcoming projects of Netflix. Thus, she dedicated a dance performance for Masaba to celebrate the milestone. Have a look:

