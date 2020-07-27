Here's Taking You On A Virtual Tour Of Neena Gupta's Mukteshwar House

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has escaped the hustle and bustle of the Mumbai city for a getaway to the wilderness of Mukteshwar. Gupta quite often shares pictures and videos of her 'home sweet home' and has fans stumped with the scenic view from her balcony. From the dense woods of Mukteshwar to its lush green valley, the 61-year-old's photographs from her house in the village of Uttarakhand's Nainital district will surely bowl you over.

A virtual tour of Neena Gupta's Mukteshwar house

Leaving behind the heat and humidity of the urban cities, Neena Gupta has been residing at her house in Mukteshwar, ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. The Badhai Ho actor frequently flaunts the breathtaking view from her balcony with fans on social media, along with giving fans a sneak peek into her residence. Earlier this morning, she shared a streak of pictures on her Instagram handle, displaying her abode.

In the first picture, the Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor is seen posing in front of what seems to be the balcony of her house, in an all-black outfit, paired with an oversized printed jacket with hints of white, blue and yellow. In the second picture shared by the veteran actor, she is seen posing for the camera as she took a stroll in her garden. She also wished everyone a 'Good Morning' as she shared the misty view from her house with fans.

Check out the posts below:

Yesterday, on July 26, Masaba Gupta's mother also shared a video of herself expressing her confusion regarding returning to Mumbai after receiving a shoot offer, as she showed everyone around her house which was surrounded by nothing but greenery. After spending over four months in Mukteshwar, the actor is finding it difficult to move back to Mumbai. Not so long ago, she also shared a video, wherein she was seen all decked up as she left her house to go 'grocery shopping'. Thus, here are some pictures and videos of Neena Gupta' Mukteshwar house:

Meanwhile, Gupta was last seen in the second instalment of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, titled Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer did extremely well at the box office despite receiving mixed responses from the masses. She will next be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Kabir Khan's upcoming film, '83.

