Neena Gupta Teams Her New Black Saree With A Blouse Designed By Daughter Masaba; Watch

In a recent social media post, Bollywood actor Neena Gupta shared a video and said that she dressed up in saree after four months. In the video, shared on August 3, Neena Gupta is seen sporting a black saree along with a pair of golden earrings. Keeping her make up subtle, Neena Gupta wore a bindi.

As the video started, excited Neena Gupta shared that her daughter Masaba has designed the blue of her saree. She also mentioned that she specially arranged the lightings to shoot a video in saree. Instagramming her video, she wrote a Hindi caption, which meant there is something special about saree. Scroll down to watch the video.

Neena Gupta wore saree after four months

The video garnered more than 52k views within a couple of hours (and is still counting). Many of her fans and followers flooded the comments section with red heart emoticons. On the other side, a user wrote, "You look beautiful", while a follower asserted, "Mam you are my loving lady forever till last breath".

Neena Gupta's lockdown

The Badhaai Ho actor escaped the hustle and bustle of the Mumbai city for a getaway to the wilderness of Mukteshwar, before the lockdown was announced. Gupta, who is spending quality time with her husband, often shares pictures and videos of her 'home sweet home' and has fans stumped with the scenic view from her balcony. The 61-year-old's photographs from her house in the village of Uttarakhand's Nainital district managed to attract the attention of her fans.

Neena Gupta's projects

Earlier in July, Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba announced her digital debut and revealed that the mother-daughter duo will share the screen space for an original web-series of Netflix, titled Masaba Masaba. Meanwhile, Gupta was last seen in the second installment of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitu Kumar. The rom-com did a decent business at the box office despite receiving mixed responses from the masses. She will next be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Kabir Khan's upcoming film, '83.

