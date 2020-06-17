Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Exposed The Ugly Side Of Bollywood, Says Nitish Bharadwaj

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has bought about a wave of upheaval in the film industry. Every celebrity is now seen talking about mental health or mental health awareness, while a number of them are also opening up on camps in the industry. The late actor's co-star in the movie Kedarnath, Nitish Bharadwaj, also gave his opinion on the whole incident and explained how he found Bollywood to be a very lonely place. In an interview with a portal, he further pointed out how Sushant Singh Rajput's death has exposed the rather ugly side of Bollywood. Read ahead to see what Nitish Bharadwaj said.

Also Read | When Sushant Singh Rajput was mistaken for being a Physicist by a Cambridge PhD scholar

Nitish Bharadwaj is an actor, director and screenwriter. He also worked extensively with Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2018 movie Kedarnath. Nitish Bharadwaj spoke in detail about how sad he felt and more.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty were going to get married by year-end?

Loneliness kills people, says Nitish

In an interview with a media outlet, the veteran actor started by saying that he felt truly bad for Sushant Singh Rajput and had fond memories with him. He mentioned how Sushant used to always talk about space, stars and cosmology. He even mentioned this in his tweet where he said - so much love for the stars that you went there so soon? The actor further explained that he thought that Bollywood was a very lonely place. It was really hard to make friends in Bollywood, said Nitish Bharadwaj, and to find someone who you can talk to about your problems. Loneliness can kill people, he added.

SSR so much love for the stars that you went there so soon? I wish you had spoken to me once my dear fellow. I hope the society starts realising how lonely & helpless a man can be when he has to face his life struggles alone, without any emotional support RIP & smile from the sky pic.twitter.com/fHBNK0GYyA — Nitish Bharadwaj (@nitishkrishna8) June 14, 2020

Nitish Bharadwaj also mentioned how youngsters sometimes weren't able to handle failure and were taking such drastic steps. He said that life gives good opportunities to do something good. The actor added how he couldn't understand why someone would do something like this. He also mentioned his own failures in life and how he never was forced in a bad direction.

Also Read | After visiting Sushant's house, Ankita Lokhande spotted leaving Ekta Kapoor's residence

He ended the interview by adding that he had hoped Sushant Singh Rajput had spoken to someone or him. Maybe this could have been prevented only if he had spoken about it.

Also Read | When Sushant Singh Rajput said he could not make friends: "They don’t take my calls"

Promo Pic Credit: Nitish Bharadwaj's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.