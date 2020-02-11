Neena Gupta Wonders If She Will Get Roles Again, Gajraj Rao Has THIS Reply

As the fans anticipate the arrival of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on February 21, the makers have been releasing songs and other snippets from the film. The cast of the film looks excited over social media after adding the word "Zyada" to their Instagram handles. The movie has sparked a massive buzz and is expected to be a huge hit among fans.

Neena Gupta wonders if she will get roles again

In a recent post shared by Neena Gupta, she donned a beautiful pink saree with pretty embroidery. The actor tagged the sponsors who helped her complete the look. The actor was excited about her look and in her caption, she wrote that she wonders if she will get to a role in another film again. Fans poured in with support saying that she will most certainly continue getting roles.

Source: Neena Gupta Instagram

However, among several comments, there was a comment from Gajraj Rao who plays her husband in the film. The actor wrote that she will most definitely get the roles. This enthusiasm from the actor was noticed by the fans. The chemistry between the two actors has been appreciated in the film and fans are eager to watch the two share screen space together.

Source: Neena Gupta Instagram

Not too long ago, the makers treated the fans to another classic remake of a cult song. Aarey Pyar Kar le was released just days ago and fans are loving the new song which is hysterical and has its moments of nostalgia. Previously, Ayushmann and the makers released another song from the film, which was a love song, that fans appreciated very much.

