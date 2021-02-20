Neena Gupta's February Just Got More Fun; Her Movie 'Zindagi In Short' To Hit Netflix

Neena Gupta is best known for her natural acting skills and has managed to win the hearts of her fans with her amazing performances in movies and television series. The actor recently shared a piece of news with her fans on social media that delighted them. The actress celebrated the occasion of one year of completion of her movie, Zindagi In Short. She even added another thrilling news on social media with her fans regarding her movie. Take a look at Neena Gupta’s Instagram and see what the actor posted.

Neena Gupta recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this beautiful poster of her famous anthology movie, Zindagi In Short in which we see glimpses of the entire cast from the film. In the poster, Neena Gupta’s photo can be seen alongside actors like Divya Dutta, Swaroop Sampat, Rima Kallingal and many others.

In the caption, she stated how her February just got more fun and added they were turning a year old and their movie, Zindagi In Short will begin streaming on Netflix India. She then urged her fans to catch the movie on February 22, 2021. Neena Gupta then added the names of the entire cast of the movie in the end.

Many of her followers took to her Instagram post and congratulated her on the completion of a year of Zindagi In Short while some others expressed their excitement about watching her movie on Netflix. Also, many of them dropped in heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to depict how surprised they were to know about this thrilling news. Some of her international fans also expressed disappointment in the comments as to why it was being released only in India. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Neena Gupta’s Instagram post.



Also Read Shruti Haasan Shares Teaser Of Her Segment 'X-Life' From Netflix's 'Pitta Kathalu'

Also Read Rana Daggubati Gives Epic Reply To Netflix As Bhallaladeva, Recalls 'Baahubali' Dialogue

Zindagi In Short cast

Zindagi In Short is a movie consisting of a group of short films that depict the normal lives of a couple of families. The list of short films is namely Chhaju Ke Dahi Bhalle, Sleeping Partner, Nano So Phobia, Pinni, Sunny Side Upar, Thappad and Swaaha. The cast of the movie includes Nidhi Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Shishir Sharma, Rima Kallingal, Deepak Dobriyal, Isha Talwar, Manjot Singh, Aisha Ahmed, Arun Kushwah and many others.

Also Read 'Pitta Kathulu' Streams On Netflix; Shruti Haasan Says "We Hope You Love It"

Also Read Neena Gupta Shares New Pic Layered In Warm Clothes; Captions It 'Raat Akeli Hai'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.