'Pitta Kathulu' Streams On Netflix; Shruti Haasan Says "We Hope You Love It"

Pitta Kathalu has been an awaited project ever since it was announced a while back. It was revealed that the coming anthology film, which has four different film segments, has a huge star cast playing various kinds of roles. In the run up to its release, active promotions were being done by the cast in the last few days. Now that the film is finally here, Shruti Haasan has taken to her Instagram handle to remind her followers about it. The Instagram post features all the actors in the star cast of Pitta Kathalu.

Shruti Haasan brings the star cast together on Pitta Kathalu release

The latest post by Shruti Haasan on her Instagram shows the large star cast of the film, with an aim of promoting it. While the picture shows all the actors from the anthology posing for the camera, the caption of the post reads, “#pittakathalu releases TODAY !! On @netflix_in ———Here with the entire team and my lovely x life peeps ðŸ–¤ we hope you love it”. The post was quickly followed by a strong response from her followers in the comments section, as they expressed their excitement for this venture and cheered the cast.

All the segments of the Telugu anthology have been director by different filmmakers and have been written by different writers as well. The different segments will have their own themes, which will contribute to the overall plot of the anthology film. The four segments of Pitta Kathalu have been named as Ramula, Meera, xLife and Pinky. This anthology happens to be the first original Telugu film by Netflix.

The large cast of this film includes Shruti Haasan, Eesha Rebba, Amala Paul, Lakshmi Manchu, Jagapathi Babu, Ashima Narwal, Kunal Kaushik, Saanve Megghana and others. Tharun Bhascker, B. V. Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy are the directors of this venture, responsible for their own segments. The description provided in the trailer says that it is a journey of four different women, along with a tag line that says, “It is a man’s world. Until a woman decides it’s not”.

