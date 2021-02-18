Shruti Haasan Shares Teaser Of Her Segment 'X-Life' From Netflix's 'Pitta Kathalu'

Pitta Kathalu, an anthology of four Telugu short films in which women wrest agency and power from men, releases on Netflix on February 19. Shruti Haasan recently took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 17 to share the teaser of her segment from the anthology film. Titled X-Life, the anthology short film is directed by Nag Ashwin, the director behind films such as Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati.

Famed playback singer Sanjith Hegde also co-stars in the film. Shruti Haasan shared a post with visuals from the X-Life with the caption that read, "Is love nothing more than data points? Be a part of xLife on #Pittakathalu watch it on @netflix_in on FEB 19th @sanjithhegde @nag_ashwin @rsvpmovies". Take a look at the X-Life teaser here!

More about Netlfix's Pitta Kathalu

Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming Telugu anthology drama film, Pitta Kathalu on February 5. The anthology consists of four short films directed by four of the finest directors in Telugu cinema: Tharun Bhascker, B.V. Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy. The film tells the story of four women who take the audiences on a journey of love, deceit, desire and power all viewed from their point of view. The leading four women are played by Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul and Shruti Haasan. The four films are titled Ramula, Meera, Pinky and X-Life, respectively.

According to Peeping Moon, Shruti Haasan dished out details regarding her character in X-Life saying she was glad to be part of X-Life in Pitta Kathalu, the film being produced by RSVP Pictures. She said the shooting was a fun experience, where she found her pairing with co-star Sanjith Hegde was a whole new experience. She embraced Nag Ashwin's vision for bringing a story that is timely and relevant. Shruti said playing a character who is strong and speaks up against the preconceived notions of society is an "incredible experience". She adds that the story is set in a futuristic world and challenges the viewer's notions of love in the current times.

Shruti Haasan's movies updates

Shruti Haasan will guest star in the upcoming Telugu film Vakeel Saab (Telugu remake of Pink) co-starring Pawan Kalyan set to release on April 9, 2021. She is also currently shooting for the Tamil film Laabam alongside Vijay Sethupathi, directed by Venu Sriram. She will also star as the lead in the Prashant Neel action thriller Salaar opposite Prabhas. She appeared in Ravi Teja's recent film Krack in January 2021, while also starring alongside Vidhyut Jammwal in the Mahesh Manjrekar film The Power which released on Zee5 on January 14, 2021.

