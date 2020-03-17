Home Décor Tips From Neena Gupta & Masaba Gupta On How To Decorate Walls

Actor Neena Gupta and her daughter and fashion icon Masaba Gupta had given their house tour to the audience and shared some excellent tips about home decor in Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 3. Every house has a different vibe, contributed greatly to by the kind of things that are used in the house, including the colour scheme, furniture height, or any other decor item. Read on to take some wall decor tips from the mother-daughter duo as given by them during their house tour.

Home decor tips for wall painting and photos

The most important tip shared by both mother and daughter was 'less is more'. They emphasised on how they feel that every house should have a sense of bigger space, which can be created by decluttering and having minimum items. Their house had bare walls and empty spaces, but the walls were decorated with pictures, paintings, and other things that gave a sense of their personality.

Monochromatic theme

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta's home has a monochromatic theme. All the walls of the house could be seen as being white and kept bare. But to break the monotony, the mother and daughter added quirky cushions, candles, and a dash of solid colours by incorporating bright coloured furniture pieces into the space.

Photos of important moments

Photographs are an important part of our lives. Capturing moments and getting them framed gives a sense of contentment and one is able to cherish the memories. But it is important to have a theme when planning to decorate walls with photos. The theme should suit your liking. It could be dependant on a colour scheme, size, frames, etc.

Art pieces

In Neena Gupta and Masaba's house tour, the audience came across various art pieces and paintings that they had used. One could take inspiration from that and use it too. Take a look at it below.

Source: Stills from Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 3 Featuring Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta

