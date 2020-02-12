Neena Gupta Makes A Shocking Revelation; Says She Was Abused In A Relationship

Neena Gupta is one of the most prolific actors in Bollywood. She recently featured in Panga, where she played Kangana Ranaut's mother. Recently, Neena Gupta had an interview with a news portal, where she discussed several details of her life and her career. When she was asked about her take on feminism, Neena Gupta spoke at length about how she had no faith in feminism and also revealed that she was abused and tortured by her past boyfriend.

Neena Gupta revealed that she was domestically abused by her previous boyfriend

Upon being asked about feminism, Neena Gupta stated that she did not know what feminism truly was. She added that nobody respects a woman, yet feminists continue to speak. She then asked those who speak about feminism to tell her how much they respected the woman in their house, further adding that feminism was nothing, and was all nonsense.

Neena Gupta further asked the interviewer how they could call her a strong woman. She asked them if they knew what she endured, saying that they only knew her from her media image. Neena Gupta then spoke about the times when she was ill-treated by her past partners. She revealed that she was cheated on by one of her boyfriends. She then also disclosed how her boyfriend tortured and abused her.

Neena Gupta stated that she had problems just like any other woman, but the difference was that she move on. She did not get into drugs or alcohol and never married. Finally, Neena Gupta gave an example of how she was hurt in a past relationship. She revealed that she was once in love with a man who was going to marry another woman. She added that the man loved her as well, and promised her that he would marry her if the other girl's family refused him. Neena then asked other women to not be foolish like her and ended her take on that note.

