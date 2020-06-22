Neeraj Pandey Reveals Dhoni Was 'shattered' After Hearing About Sushant's Demise

Since the demise of the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his fans have left no stone unturned to reminisce his iconic work on the big screen as well as on television. Out of all, his character as Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has been appreciated by one all. After the death of the actor, the film’s director Neeraj Pandey opened up to a media outlet and said that the tragic news has left Dhoni shattered.

Neeraj Pandey conveys Dhoni's emotions after hearing about Sushant's demise

The film director reportedly said that Sushnat’s untimely death has left the cricketer devastated. As per reports, Neeraj had called up Dhoni on June 14 afternoon, when the tragic news surfaced all over the television and social media, to convey the sad news of Sushant’s death. Speaking to the publication, Neeraj said that apart from calling “Mahi Bhai,” he even spoke to two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. Both seemed shocked and taken aback after hearing the devastating news. Both were upset with such a piece of terrible news. According to Neeraj, Mahi was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered. During the filming of Dhoni, Sushant and the former Indian skipper had spent a great deal of time together.

Apart from Neeraj, Dhoni’s manager and film's producer, Arun Pandey in an interview had revealed that Sushant's untimely demise has deeply impacted Dhoni. He said that none of them are able to grasp the news about what happened with Sushant. Arun admitted that he is not in a position to express his grief and said that Mahi is also very morose. He further concluded his interview and said that Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him. There are ups and downs in everyone’s life and one should face it with sheer determination and courage.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family recently held a prayer meeting for his friend and close relatives, a week after the actor’s tragic demise. It was held back at his house in Patna on Sunday. A video and photos from the prayer meeting have surfaced on the internet.

Media photographer and content creator Manav Manglani took to his social media handle and posted a video of the same. In these videos and photos, fans can see a monochromatic photo of the actor, which is decorated with white flowers. Within hours of its posting, the video has gone on to garner over 20 thousand likes.

