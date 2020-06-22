Sreesanth Talks About Being Deeply Affected By 'friend' Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

India cricketer S Sreesanth has had an eventful life. The right-arm pacer was part of India's two World Cup-winning squads, lifting the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011. However, in 2013, Sreesanth was allegedly involved in the IPL spot-fixing scandal where he was arrested by Delhi Police along with fellow Rajasthan Royals teammates, Ajit Chandila and Ankit Chavan. Sreesanth was acquitted of all charges by a special court in 2015.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Jitendra Kumar blames mental health, not nepotism for Sushant Singh Rajput death

Sreesanth opens up on his battle with depression

Recently, Sreesanth opened up on the tough times he faced in his career and revealed that there were times when he had to pretend to smile to keep others around him happy. While speaking to Deccan Herald, Sreesanth said that he was scared of the dark at one point. He added that he couldn’t step out of the house and didn’t let anyone step out of the house because he feared that they would get kidnapped. Sreesanth also revealed that he was in a deep depression at the time.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Pappu Yadav demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death; warns banners of boycott

Sreesanth stated that he had all these thoughts in his room but he couldn’t leave his room without a smile on his face because his parents would not have been able to handle it. Sreesanth added that he didn’t want to show his weakness to them. Sreesanth also revealed that he was crying all the time trying to figure out where he went wrong and what happened to him. He said that he was living a dual life and it was too much to handle. Sreesanth said that his family helped him stay sane and he had to stick around for his family because they needed him.

Sreesanth also said that’s why Sushant Singh Rajput death news affected him so much, besides the fact that he was a good friend. The Kerala pacer went on to reveal that he was on the edge of committing suicide too but he walked back because he knew how much it would hurt to those who believed and loved him.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Sanjana Sanghi grapples with debut film 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput death

Sreesanth revealed that he is writing a small book which will be out in a month or so in which he has written about the tough period of his life and how one can never be lonely. According to him, loneliness is not necessarily a bad thing because great things can come from that space. Sreesanth added that these moments of loneliness can give you rare insights into your own being. That’s huge because people don’t appreciate who they are.

Sreesanth even went on to say that there was a time when he was struggling to pay his bills. He added that he didn’t know where his next meal would come from. This is why he is grateful to the people who trusted him to bounce back. Sreesanth is planning to make a grand return to Indian cricket via the IPL after the BCCI's ban of 7 years on him.

On the other hand, the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide that took place on June 14, shocked the entire nation and many of the actor's fans around the world. He was famous in playing the lead role in the 2016 MS Dhoni movie 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. The MS Dhoni movie made the actor renowned in the film industry.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput death: Top production house submits copies of Sushant Singh Rajput's contract to Mumbai Police

IMAGE COURTESY: INSTAGRAM/ SREESANTHNAIR36