Neeti Mohan On How 'scary' Her Return Trip From Australia Was Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

As the Coronavirus is in the pandemic stage, people around the world are gripped with terror and uncertainty. Something similar was witnessed by Indian singer Neeti Mohan who returned to India from her foreign trip along with her husband Nihar Pandya and sisters Mukti and Shakti. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a relaxing trip to Australia turned into a terrifying experience for them as they were forced to shorten the holiday and hurry back to India before the lockdown.

Read | What Is Until Tomorrow Challenge? Know About The Trend That Has Caught Netizens' Fancy

Read | Akshay Kumar Gets A Dialogue Coach For His Character In 'Prithviraj'; Here's Why

Neeti Mohan gives details about her experience

Neeti Mohan, along with her husband and sisters, was on a 14 days quarantine after they returned from Australia on March 12. Recently, Neeti Mohan opened up with a leading media portal and revealed some details about her trip and experience. She said that when she was there, it was just the onset of the pandemic, but the numbers had increased a fair bit. When they heard that Tom Hanks and his Rita Wilson had contracted the virus in Australia, they were quite alarmed. Mohan went on to reveal that she got an anxiety attack thinking if someone of that league could get it, she and her family might also get affected. Her parents also called her and asked them to return immediately.

Although they were originally scheduled to return on March 17, via Singapore and Dubai, they rushed to India on March 12. Neeti Mohan told the media portal that the feeling was "scary", since "these areas were heavily affected." The singer revealed to the media portal that she is relieved after having completed 14 days of self-quarantine. Her family plans to stay in Pune until April 14, when the nationwide lockdown is expected to be lifted. She further revealed that when they reached the airport to board their flight, it was all deserted. Even when they landed, there were very few people around them and they were able to get through the immigration process very quickly and with the proper checks. They don’t know if it affected them without them realising or not. The singer added that her in-laws are thankfully doctors and guided them through these tough times.

Read | Mandira Bedi Posts A Throwback Pic But Fans Love The Way She Looks Now More; See Post

Read | 266 People Who Came In Contact With Kanika Kapoor Traced, 60 Test Negative For COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.