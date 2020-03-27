266 People Who Came In Contact With Kanika Kapoor Traced, 60 Test Negative For COVID-19

Kanika Kapoor was recently tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time. Prior to this, Kanika Kapoor was heavily criticised by her fans on social media for having attended a gathering with more than 200 people despite being diagnosed with COVID-19. She had been on the radar of people for having put in danger the health of everyone she interacted when she should have been self-quarantine after she had returned to India earlier this month.

All 266 contacts of Kanika Kapoor have been traced

On a good note, it was recently reported by a leading media portal that all the 266 people who came in contact with Kanika Kapoor have been traced by the state surveillance team. Over 60 samples from among them have been tested negative for COVID-19. The people who attended the gathering with Kanika Kapoor included many elite politicians, businessmen and some people from the entertainment industry.

Where is Kanika Kapoor now?

As for Kanika Kapoor, she is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the city of Lucknow. Recently, she had posted a message for her followers on her Instagram account which she later took down. In the post, the singer advised people to take all the necessary precautions and stay safe. Read on to know the message below.

“At this stage, I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state, and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind! Take care.”

