Salman Khan, His Family Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 At Sister Arpita Khan's House

On the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan welcomed home Ganpati. Salman Khan’s entire family celebrated the occasion together, keeping all the safety measures in mind. Here’s how Salman Khan and his family welcomed the Bappa.

Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

Salman Khan’s younger sister Arpita Khan had welcomed the Ganpati in her house. The entire family arrived at her house for Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations. Arpita Khan and husband, Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, decorated the Ganpati mandap with beautiful flowers of baby pink and lavender colours. The Ganpati idol at their house was red in colour with a gold plated design over it. Many official media portals have shared the pictures and videos of the family doing the Ganpati puja.

This video that was shared on the internet starts with Salman Khan’s parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan holding the puja ki thali and doing the puja. After them, Salman Khan can be seen doing the puja with all devotedness. Salman Khan then passed the thali to his step-mother and Salim Khan’s second wife, evergreen Bollywood actor, Helen. Later, Sohail Khan and his wife were also seen doing the puja. Arbaaz Khan and his son were also captured doing the same.

By the end of the video, Arpita Khan’s elder son, four-years-old, Ahil Sharma is seen performing the puja while Arpita Khan and Salman Khan teach him how to do so. After that, Aayush Sharma was seen holding his second-born, Ayat Sharma, who is not even a year old in his arms and doing the puja.

The Ganpati kept at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s house was only for a day. The entire family said good-bye to the Bappa, awaiting his presence the next year. During the visarjan ceremony, everybody can be seen wearing a mask and taking all the precautions needed. Salman Khan, who had worn a grey shirt, black pants, and a black mask can be seen holding Ahil Sharma in his arms and doing the visarjan puja, with everyone else.

