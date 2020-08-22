Ankita Lokhande Is 'waiting' To Meet Ganpati Bappa; Shares A Glorious Throwback Pic

Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle on Saturday, August 22, 2020, to share a picture of Lord Ganesha. The actor shared some throwback pictures from last year’s Ganesh Chaturthi where she can be seen praying and worshipping the idol. Fans also went on to comment on all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared pictures from last year’s Ganesh Chaturthi. In the pictures, the actor can be seen praying and worshipping the idol. The actor has shared about seven to eight pictures of her where she can be seen captured in different angles in front of the idol.

She can also be seen sporting a bright yellow coloured sheer saree with green and golden borders. She also opted for a green coloured blouse that consisted of golden intricate designs. She completed the look with her hair tied into a bun and flowers added to it, nose earrings and other jewellery pieces. She also opted for well-done brows, blush pink cheeks and bold lips.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet note on how this year she is waiting for the arrival of the idol. She wrote, “I’m waiting to meet my Ganpati Bappa this year â¤ï¸Ganpati Bappa laukar ya. #throwback 2019 Ganpati Bappa”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post received several likes and positive comments. Fans and netizens went on to praise the actor for her looks and some also went on to send their Ganesh Chaturthi wishes for her. One of the users wrote “ðŸ™ðŸ»à¤—à¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ à¤¬à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥‹à¤°à¤¯à¤¾ðŸ™ðŸ» #looking beautiful ANKU ðŸŒ¸”. While the other one wrote, “Happy Ganpati @lokhandeankita â¤ï¸ðŸ¤—”. Take a look at a few comments below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie is about a man who embarks on a rampage to save his kidnapped brother. The actor currently does not have any upcoming projects in her kitty. Fans are awaiting for the actor to reveal about her upcoming project as they once again want to see the actor on the screen.

