Neetu Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With Ranbir, Riddhima, & Close Friends; See Photos

Neetu Kapoor took to her official Instagram account and shared glimpses from her birthday celeb

ration at home. In the post, she expressed her feelings and gratitude for close friends and family members who attended her 62nd birthday party on July 8, 2020. Check out Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram photos from the occasion.

Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations

Neetu Kapoor shared a series of photos in carousal from her intimate birthday celebration at home. She took to Instagram and posted them on her official handle. Apart from family members, close friends from the film industry are also visible in the party pictures. In the caption accompanying her post, Neetu Kapoor expressed the value of a good relationship and how 'rich' she felt.

She wrote, “The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love, support strength from our loved ones always 💕💕💕💕I feel the richest today 🤗🤩” (sic). Check it out:

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

The first snap in the birthday series is a part of Neetu Kapoor’s cake cutting ceremony. Her friends and family members are visible cheering her in the candid photo. It features Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, granddaughter Samara, Karan Johar, sister-in-law Reema Jain, and Agastya Nanda.

While the first one is blurred, the second picture features Neetu Kapoor hugging her son Ranbir Kapoor in the living room. It shows a view from the former’s side and is giving a glimpse of the family photo at the back. Meanwhile, the third snap showcases the room décor. A corner is full of grey, golden and pink balloons. Among them, larger heart-shaped ones have 'Happy Birthday' and 'Love You Mom' written on them.

Also read: Neetu Kapoor’s Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Wish Their Aunt

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's wishes

Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had wished a happy birthday to her mother at midnight. She posted a family photo on her official Instagram account. It features the duo with Ranbir Kapoor posing for a selfie. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma ❤️”.

Also read: Alia Bhatt's Birthday Wish For Neetu Kapoor Is Sure To Melt Fans' Hearts; See Pic

The family photo is from Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebrations. While she donned a black ensemble, Ranbir Kapoor opted for a floral printed green shirt. On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wore a monochrome outfit.

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.