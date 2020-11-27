Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Adorable Video With Mom Neetu, Says 'major Missing This Face'

On November 26, 2020, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful boomerang video with her mother Neetu Kapoor on her story. She mentioned that she is majorly missing her. Currently, Riddhima is in Delhi and Neetu is in Chandigarh, shooting for her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni 'major missing' her mommy Neetu

In the video, the mother-daughter duo can be seen happily posing together for the camera. The star kid wrote, “Major missing this face now!!! @neetu54 Maaaa” (sic) with a red heart. The stylish duo is popular for their strong bond and Riddhima often shares pictures and videos with her mom, setting major mother-daughter goals. Take a look.

In the aftermath of Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Riddhima has seemingly been a pillar to her mommy, strengthening her always. Earlier, when Neetu flew to Chandigarh amid the ‘new normal’ for the shoot, Riddhima shared a picture with her and wished her good luck on the first day of her shoot. Riddhima also jetted off to Delhi after spending her lockdown period in Mumbai with her family.

Neetu pens sweet note on Riddhima's 40th birthday

Expressing her love, Neetu penned an emotional and sweet caption for Riddhima’s birthday on September 15, 2020. She wrote, “In my head she is my lil girl but what she has been for the past few months has been amazing!!! She has been strict at the same time always watched me like a hawk!! We have cried we have laughed played scrabble (most of the time she lost) cannot be another like her. Happy big 40 cuteness” with loving face emoticons and red hearts. Many of their fans dropped hearts and flooded the comments section with lovely compliments and wishes.

On the work front, Neetu will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. Jug Jugg Jeeyo will mark her comeback in the showbiz after a break of nine years. She was last seen in Besharam alongside her late husband and son Ranbir Kapoor in the year 2013.

