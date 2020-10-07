Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Remembers 'wonder Years' With Throwback Photographs

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently took to Instagram to share a couple of major throwback pictures featuring her mother. She has spoken about how wonderful her childhood had been in the presence of her mother and father. She also shared an unseen picture of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor from the early years of their Bollywood career.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s childhood picture

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently updated her Instagram story with a childhood picture highlighting the close bond that the Kapoor family shares. In the first pictures posted, a baby Riddhima is seen sitting on her mother, Neetu Singh’s shoulders while the picture is being clicked. The little baby girl has a delightful smile across her face as her mother is giving her a fun ride. She is seen wearing an adorable light blue jumper with a white T-shirt, which has been paired with a pair of white baby shoes.

Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, is wearing a colourful kurta while she smiles for the camera. She is also holding up the baby in a position to ensure that she is safe. The old photograph has been put in a vintage steel frame which enhances its beauty. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also mentioned how these were the wonderful days of her life. She has also added a bunch of pink heart emoticons in an attempt to express herself better. Have a look at the picture on Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram here.

In the next story, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has put up a picture of her late father Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor. In the photograph, the two love birds are seen lost in each other’s eyes as they enjoy a genuine moment. Rishi Kapoor is seen wearing a black T-shirt while he intensely looks at the love of his life. Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, is wearing a white outfit and a unique hairstyle while she smiles brightly. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also added a ‘heart eyes’ emoticon expressing her love for the picture. Have a look at the picture on Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

