Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani's Rom-com To Go On Floors In October

Varun Dhawan is all set to collaborate with director Raj Mehta to deliver a romantic-drama film alongside actor Kiara Advani. According to a source close to Mid-Day, the shoot of this film will go on floors on October 24 in Chandigarh. The production team has reportedly been busy with the groundwork and has been planning a month-long schedule for the crew which will be stretched further. The film does not have a title yet and will also star veteran actors like Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan’s next to be a rom-com

Actor Varun Dhawan will soon be shooting for Raj Mehta’s untitled next about romance and life. The film is expected to go on floors at the end of October as currently, the actor has been working on the horror-comedy film, Bhediya. A source close to the media outlet revealed details about the schedule that lay ahead and how the team planned on executing it.

The source said that the production team has been busy making trips to Chandigarh to finalise a few details related to the location. Shashank Khaitan, the co-producer of the rom-com film, recently headed to Chandigarh to approve the venues that have been selected by the team for shooting. He has also been procuring permission from the concerned authorities to execute the shoots smoothly.

If everything falls into place, Raj Mehta is expected to begin the schedule on October 24, 2020. The team has currently been planning a month-long schedule where the leads Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan will shoot their parts before being joined by the veteran actors, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who play Varun Dhawan’s parents in the upcoming film.

Read Varun Dhawan Shows How It Is To Shoot Amid Pandemic; Says 'different Sets But Same Feels'

Also read Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Spotted On A Drive Date; Pics Go Viral

Currently, actor Varun Dhawan has been working on a project titled Bhediya, which is a comedy-horror film. The film will be directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Shraddha Kapoor is in talks with the team to play the female lead in the film. The narration has been done and the actor has reportedly liked the script. However, she is yet to sign the film.

Read Varun Dhawan Takes COVID-19 Test As He Resumes Work, Shares His Experience

Also read Varun Dhawan Pays Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer Road Warrior Animal Through An Insta Post

Image Courtesy: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.