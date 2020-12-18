Neetu Kapoor jets off to Chandigarh to resume 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' shooting post COVID recovery

Post her recovery from COVID -19, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently jetted off to Chandigarh to resume shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo. The actress returned to Mumbai post her diagnosis and was quarantined at home while adhering to all safety norms. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared a picture of the actress who was papped at the Mumbai airport before leaving for Chandigarh to resume the shooting of the film which was halted after Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan was tested positive for the virus.

The actress had taken to Instagram on December 10 and reveal that she has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The actress further wrote that she is feeling better and has quarantined herself as per BMC and is taking medicines as prescribed by her doctor. Neetu in the post thanked her fans for their love and support and has asked them to stay safe and take care of themselves. The actress penned a note on Instagram and wrote, “Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19”. She added, “All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better.” Praising her fans, she wrote, “I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep a safe distance. Take care”.

Almost a week after the post was uploaded by the senior actress, Neetu;’s daughter Riddhima Sahni Kapoor also shared a picture of the two on Instagram and gave an update about her mother’s health. Through the picture, Riddhima shared a piece of good news about the results of Neetu Kapoor's COVID. Neetu Kapoor's health has been getting better and she has now been keeping herself in self-quarantine, after finally testing negative. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni thanked the fans and followers of her mother for their good wishes and prayers. Here is the Instagram post made by the fashion designer that conveyed the good news of Neetu Kapoor's health getting better.

(Image credit: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram)

