Neetu Kapoor Remembers Late Husband Rishi Kapoor, Shares Their 'first Dance' Video

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently took a trip down the memory lane and remembered the first dance with her husband and late actor Rishi Kapoor. She took to Instagram and shared the dance clip on the song Shaam Suhani Aayi from their 1975 film Zinda Dil. In the video, a young and charming Neetu can be seen grooving with legendary actor Rishi Kapoor in the song that won many hearts. She captioned the post and wrote, “Our first dance,” along with several loved-up emoticons.

Neetu Kapoor remembers husband Rishi Kapoor

Designer Manish Malhotra was the first one to guess the film in the comment section and wrote, “film: ZindaDil". After that, Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who poured in her heart and love for the video. Fans also sent love to the actress for the beautiful video and wrote, "The best couple ever". Another user wrote, "You are the cutest". A third user chimed in and wrote, "Memories......what's life without them!! My fav onscreen Jodi". Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "My most favourite couple ever".

Read: Neetu Kapoor Wishes Daughter Riddhima On Her 15th Wedding Anniversary

Read: Neetu Kapoor Shares A Post Of Her Pet Dog Revealing How 'obsessed' She Is With Her

Recently, Neetu took to social media handle to remember her late husband on a day that would have been their 41st wedding anniversary. The star couple got married on January 22 in 1980. This year, to mark the special occasion, Neetu remembered her husband with a video. The 1.5-minute long video has glimpses of the pair from a lot of the movies that they acted in together, pictures and snippets from events, their throwback pictures from their marriage ceremony, and them sharing cute moments. The Hindi song Hum Hain Iss Pal Yahan played in the background while the couple's adorable pictures and videos were displayed. Neetu's caption read, "Just’” Would have been 41 years today¸" (sic) Rishi died on April 30 after a two-year battle with cancer. Meanwhile, Neetu is set to return to acting after several years with Raj Mehta’s comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.

Read: Neetu Kapoor Posts Video On Her Wedding Anniversary, Says 'would Have Been 41 Years Today'

Read: Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor's Anniversary: Photos Of The Stunning Couple Over The Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.