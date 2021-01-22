Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor's Anniversary: Photos Of The Stunning Couple Over The Years

Late actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor tied the knot in the year 1980 on January 22 and today marks their 41st wedding anniversary. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and remembered her late husband, and shared a video that features the couple's lovable moments together while shooting for films, at several events and family gatherings. The video also had glimpses from their wedding day 41 years ago.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's wedding anniversary

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have been giving couple goals to all Bollywood fans ever since they got hitched. They appeared in several films together like Doosra Aadmi, Amar Akbar Anthony, Rafoo Chakkar before their marriage and continued their romance on-screen with Besharam, Do Dooni Chaar, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Take a look at pictures of the couple over the years.

Neetu Kapoor had recently posted a picture on Instagram, from her wedding day in 1980. The black and white image had her dolled up as a newly-wed bride and Rishi Kapoor looked dapper in a white suit. The picture also offered a glimpse of Rishi's father, legendary actor Raj Kapoor in the frame. Neetu captioned it, "Remember n miss both of them !!! 🙏❤️❤️" Take a look.

The actor's Instagram is filled with pictures of her late husband from different phases of his life. One post by Neetu had the couple sitting at a dining table, while Rishi Kapoor enjoyed a drink. She captioned it, "Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude,hope, work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth 💕😍"

The couple's picture from their younger days, posted by Neetu garnered a lot of attention and love from their fans. Both of them could be seen twinning in dark blue shirts and jeans and posed for a cute picture together. Her caption for her husband was, "Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye. Cheerio, here I go on my way. With a cheer, not a tear, in your eyeGive me a smile, I can keep for a while in my heart while I'm away ❤️" This was posted a month after his demise.

The Kapoor family pictures with their children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor also were a rage on Instagram. Neetu shared several glimpses from their family dinners with her children and grand-daughter as the family posed happily. See some pictures of the Kapoor family here.

In the last days of the Bobby actor, a lot of Bollywood celebrities and their families went to visit an ailing Rishi Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor posted pictures with all of them on her Instagram including Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Kapil Dev, Anupam Kher, Ritesh Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt among others. You can see the images here.

Image Credits: Neetu Kapoor Official Instagram Account

