Neetu Kapoor Wishes Daughter Riddhima On Her 15th Wedding Anniversary

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to the Instagram story and recalled joyous memories when her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni tied the knots with Bharat Sahni on their marriage anniversary. The two completed 15 years of togetherness on January 25. In a throwback picture, Riddhima looked adorable in bridal wear and Bharat, wearing a cream sherwani, looked stunning too as they performed the wedding rituals.

Neetu Kapoor's wishes to daughter on anniversary

While captioning the post on her Instagram story, Neetu congratulated the couple and wrote, 'Happy crystal to both of you. Love and hugs", along with heart-shaped emoticons. Apart from Neetu, Riddhima also penned a love decked post on Instagram and shared the same throwback picture. Riddhima wrote, "15 years 180 months 780 weeks 5475 days 131400 hours 7884000 minutes and counting ... Happy Crystal Anniversary Bharat. #tothenext15years. Love & kisses". As soon as her post was up on the internet, Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Pandey, Pooja Makhija, Amrita Arora, Ayesha Shroff, Soni Razdan, among many others dropped endearing comments.

Other than this, Riddhima's husband also shared a mushy photo with her and penned a heartwarming note. He wrote, "They say if at first you don’t succeed try doing it the way your wife told you. Happy Anniversary @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial. Thank you for everything you do for us. #15 #happywife #happylife #happyme". A user wrote, "Happy anniversary to both of you. Many Many more of adventurous life together. love u both". Before Riddhima tied the knot in 2016, Neetu Kapoor had told DNA that Bharat Sahni and Riddhima knew each other for three years while studying in London. Kareena Kapoor also congratulated the couple with a throwback picture where they can be seen posing with their daughter Samaira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor is making her comeback into films after a long hiatus with the upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo. The film features an ensemble star cast that includes Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and many more. The shooting schedule of the film was wrapped up in December last year after the actress contracted coronavirus.

