Rishi Kapoor Death: Nitin Mukesh,Jeetendra Convey Heartfelt Condolences Through Their Sons

Bollywood News

Yesteryear Bollywood celebs Nitin Mukesh and Jeetendra have shared their messages of condolences for Rishi Kapoor's family through their sons' Twitter accounts

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neil Nitin Mukesh

News of the death of Bollywood's beloved 'Chintu' Rishi Kapoor has broken hearts all over the industry so much so that the yesteryear actors, as well as the new-generation actors, have taken to their social media accounts to mourn the actor's death. Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has shared his grief on the death of 'Chintu uncle' who was a father figure to him. He found it difficult to express the magnitude of the loss through words. 

Read | Adnan Sami emotional with death of 'elder brother' Rishi Kapoor, Rahman, Kanika mourn loss

However, it was his father, veteran playback singer Nitin Mukesh's message that conveyed the state of shock and bereavement that his family has received at the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise. Nitin Mukesh and Rishi Kapoor have collaborated in many films in the 80s.

Have a look:

Read | Rishi Kapoor's funeral: Family accompanies his mortal remains for last rites

Meanwhile, Tusshar Kapoor also shared his own message of grief through his Twitter account along with one on behalf of his father, veteran actor Jeetendra.

Have a look:

Read | Kareena Kapoor bids farewell to uncle Rishi Kapoor, calls him one of the 'best boys'

Statement from Rishi Kapoor's family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. 

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. 

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. 

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. 

He would not have it any other way."

Read | Rishi Kapoor's demise: Boney Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha recall memories with the actor

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories