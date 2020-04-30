Rishi Kapoor Death: Nitin Mukesh,Jeetendra Convey Heartfelt Condolences Through Their Sons

News of the death of Bollywood's beloved 'Chintu' Rishi Kapoor has broken hearts all over the industry so much so that the yesteryear actors, as well as the new-generation actors, have taken to their social media accounts to mourn the actor's death. Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has shared his grief on the death of 'Chintu uncle' who was a father figure to him. He found it difficult to express the magnitude of the loss through words.

However, it was his father, veteran playback singer Nitin Mukesh's message that conveyed the state of shock and bereavement that his family has received at the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise. Nitin Mukesh and Rishi Kapoor have collaborated in many films in the 80s.

Have a look:

Omg this can’t be true. I’m broken. My family is broken. Chintu uncle 💔Love him so so much. Cannot even begin to tell you what a loss this is. He was a father figure to me. I am devastated 💔💔💔😢 “ with a cheer not a tear in your eye, wish me luck as you wave me goodbye “ — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 30, 2020

My beloved father’s msg for his beloved brother Chintu . My father is in a state of shock and is extremely heart broken. Our prayers are with the entire Kapoor family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4ILtOjVCet — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Tusshar Kapoor also shared his own message of grief through his Twitter account along with one on behalf of his father, veteran actor Jeetendra.

Have a look:

This is devastating! Had literally grown up in front of him, like part of my family! Words can’t express my feelings right now, imagine what millions of his fans must be going through! A truely gifted natural genius! RIP chintu uncle...you will be missed! — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) April 30, 2020

On behalf of my father, Mr Jeetendra Kapoor! pic.twitter.com/N10ubcCoV0 — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) April 30, 2020

Statement from Rishi Kapoor's family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."

