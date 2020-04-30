Rishi Kapoor Death: WWE Supserstar John Cena Pays Tribute To Bollywood Veteran

Veteran Indian actor Rishi Kapoor was an inspiration for millions and his unfortunate demise has saddened the entire country. The veteran Bollywood actor passed away on Thursday, April 30, after losing the battle against leukaemia at the age of 67. While the world is dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic at this moment, the Indian film industry has been severely affected with two back-to-back deaths of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor is considered to be a global superstar who has been associated with film making for more than three decades now and WWE superstar John Cena did not fail to express his condolences after Rishi Kapoor’s unfortunate demise.

Rishi Kapoor death: WWE's John Cena pays tribute to the veteran actor

WWE's 16-time World Champion John Cena posted a picture of Rishi Kapoor from his official Instagram handle and left it without any caption like he usually does. While John Cena keeps on posting pictures from his official Instagram handle without any caption, the WWE superstar certainly keeps a tab over Indian celebrities as he has often posted pictures of Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Daler Mehendi, and Kapil Sharma among others. However, John Cena’s recent post is not on a happy note, as the WWE superstar went on to pay tribute to legendary actor Rishi Kapoor after his sudden and unfortunate demise. Though John Cena did not write anything in the caption, fans have been showering their love and condolences for Rishi Kapoor in the comments section.

Rishi Kapoor death: Bollywood actors pay tribute to the legendary actor

Rishi Kapoor’s death has upset the Bollywood and Indian actors have been sending their condolences all over social media. Rishi Kapoor has always been regarded as one of the most prominent figures of the Indian film industry and modern-day filmmakers feel that Rishi Kapoor will be irreplaceable. Here’s how Indian actors paid their tribute to Ranbir Kapoor's father, Rishi Kapoor.

I was just in awe facing him in a scene. Sid and me would always discuss that we shouldn’t mess up our lines. He was a professional and always loving rip Chintu uncle pic.twitter.com/ERehVYPf1e — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 30, 2020

Image courtesy: John Cena Instagram and WWE.com