Neetu Kapoor Shares Appreciation Post For Her Kids, Says 'thank You Both For Holding On'

Rishi Kapoor's death on April 30, 2020, came as a shock to the Hindi film industry and his huge fan following. The veteran actor passed away at the age of 67 after battling leukemia for two years. Only recently, his wife and actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures remembering Rishi Kapoor and thanking her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for their support. Read on to know more about her post.

Neetu Kapoor thanks Ranbir and Riddhima

Rishi Kapoor's passing away eight months ago created a huge void in the film industry as well as his family's life. His wife Neetu Kapoor frequently posts pictures of her late husband on social media remembering him. Her latest post was an appreciation post for her kids, Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who stood by her during the tough time.

Her caption read, "2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go ... #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!! Then Covid happened ðŸ¤¦‍â™€ï¸ I could have never gone thru so much without my cuties â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo ðŸ¥°". Neetu Kapoor is currently shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo with co-stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan. You can see her Instagram post here.

Neetu Kapoor's latest post had four pictures. The first in the series was with her late husband, and the rest were with her two children. The veteran actor has around 1.4 million followers on Instagram and her post received more than 16k likes in less than an hour of posting.

Neetu's friends and fans commented stating how they missed the late actor. Celebrated make-up artist Mickey Contractor wrote, "My heart breaks every time I read your captionsðŸ¤—ðŸ˜˜", while her daughter Riddhima commented with a heart. Renowned producer Ekta Kapoor also posted many hearts on Kapoor's post. You can see some of the comments here.

Neetu Kapoor also shared a post featuring Rishi Kapoor one week ago which had a collage of the late actor's various roles throughout his career. Her caption read, "Mera Naam joker released on 18th Dec. 1970 .. today would have been his 50 years in the Indian film industry #rishikapoorðŸ’•ðŸŒ¸". You can see the post here.

