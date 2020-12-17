Ranbir Kapoor's Latest Photoshoot With Avinash Feels Like A 'blessing' To His Fans; See

Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker on Thursday shared an exclusive click of Ranbir Kapoor. Since the Barfi actor doesn't have an official Instagram account, his fans crave for a sneak peek of the actor. Ranbir, who was last seen in Sanju that released in 2018, will feature next in the multi-starrer movie Bramhastra directed by Ayan Mukherji. Read on to check out Ranbir Kapoor's latest picture captured by celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker.

Avinash Gowariker's photoshoot with Ranbir Kapoor

Avinash Gowariker's photoshoot with Ranbir Kapoor makes his fans miss him even more. Many fans were seen asking Ranbir Kapoor to do more films so that they can see him more on screen. While some stated that this pic was a blessing for them, and Avi should thus click more pics of Ranbir. Avi Gowariker tagged the location of his post as Filmalaya, which is a studio in Mumbai. He captioned his post stating "#PostPackUpShot with #RanbirKapoor... he is a classic example of pure natural talent!! Playful... Spontaneous... Effortless... Naughty.... every shoot with him goes by like a breeze... Love him."

Look at the comments on this post.

Image credits: Avinash Gowariker Instagram

Celeb pics by Avinash Gowariker

Here is another one of the recent photos that Avi Gowariker clicked on Ranbir, a few weeks ago.

Three days ago, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. On December 14, 2020, the paparazzi posted pictures and videos of the celebs at Mumbai airport, showing the two wearing masks and coming out of their commute to walk into the terminal. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's photos caught a lot of attention from fans and followers over social media, who complimented them on their outfits and the safety measures being taken amidst the pandemic. Here is a picture captured and posted by celebrity photographer Yogen Shah. The duo is, however, back from their short vacation now and was clicked yesterday at the Mumbai Airport as well.

