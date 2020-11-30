Ranbir Kapoor Clicks Pictures With Fans In Dubai While Dining And Shopping, See Here

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the industry. He often indulges his fans by cordially clicking pictures with them when they request him to. Recently, the actor was in Dubai and as his fans spotted him there, they requested to click pictures with him. The photos of the same have surfaced on social media. See the pictures below.

Ranbir Kapoor clicks pictures with fans in Dubai

Hawk-eyed fans of Ranbir Kapoor spotted him shopping and dining in Dubai and requested to have pictures clicked him, which the actor happily obliged. In one of the photos, Ranbir is all smiles for the camera as a female fan saw him dining at a restaurant. He is wearing a grey tee-shirt and faded jeans and white shoes and was interacting with her.

In some of the other Ranbir Kapoor’s photos that have emerged on social media, he is seen pulling his mask down as he is posing for the camera for another fan. He is wearing a maroon tee-shirt and blue denim pants. He also a black bag slung across his shoulders. In another photo, Ranbir is posing with a fan wearing sunglasses and a black cap. In a few other photos, Ranbir is captured in the frame with shopping bags in his hands. See Ranbir Kapoor’s photos with his fans here:

Ranbir Kapoor’s photos have been widely circulated on social media. In the caption, one of the fans even described him to be sweet and charming and even expressed their pleasure of meeting Ranbir. In Ranbir Kapoor’s photos, his fans looked happy and excited to have gotten a chase to pose with the Tamasha actor.

Ranbir does not have an official Instagram account. But his fans have made countless fan accounts of under his name and regularly post pictures of him. Some of these accounts also share unseen photos of the actor.

Ranbir was last seen in Jagga Jasoos which released in 2017. Next, he will be seen in the multi-starrer movie Bramhastra which was gearing up to release this year but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is postponed for another year. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukherji.

Image courtesy- @ranbir_kapoooor Instagram

