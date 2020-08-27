Neetu Kapoor Shares Funny Video Of Her Dog On World Dog’s Day, Says ‘we Never Stop'

Apart from family and motivating posts, Neetu Kapoor is often seen sharing heartwarming pictures with her pet dogs, one of which is a gift from the veteran actor’s granddaughter. On World’s Dog Day as well, Neetu Kapoor kept herself entertained with her pet dogs. She shared a video of her pet dog’s reaction to the sound on her Instagram. Many of her followers called the dog 'cute and entertaining' in the video.

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor's Intellectual Post On Luxury Will Make You Think; See Post Here

Neetu Kapoor shares pet dog’s funny video

In the video, Neetu Kapoor’s newest addition to her furry family, Doodle is sitting on the sofa. The Shih Tzu is looking at the camera and constantly tilting the head one side to another. Neetu Kapoor wrote, “We never stop! #headtiltdog,” with the video. The veteran actor even wrote, “Our Lil doodle doo #happyinternationaldogday” in the captions section. The picture received several adorable reactions from fans and followers of the actor.

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor Shows Fans What Calm After The Storm Looks Like & It Features Pet Doodle

Check out the video shared on Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram

Neetu Kapoor shared the picture on her Instagram and received several reactions from her 1.4 and counting followers. One follower wrote, “cuteness overloaded.” Another fan wrote, “Doodle Kapoor cutest being” in the comments section. Several fans poured in heart emoticons on the dog's video. One of Neetu Kapoor's followers exclaimed, "What a cutie!" in the comments section.

Fans' reactions

Snippet Credits: Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram

In a previous post, Neetu had shared another picture of her dog. In it, it is seen relaxing on the bed, next to a half-lit room with sunlight. The dog exhorted the relaxing vibes through the picture. She has often shared Dudley and Doodle's videos together. Here are some pictures of her dog-

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor Has A Cute Nickname For Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen; Know Here!

Apart from sharing her rendezvous with the fury little canines, Neetu Kapoor constantly shared pictures of her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, as well as her family. The actor recently shared a motivational post on ‘luxury’ and what exactly it is on her IG.

Check out some of the posts shared on Neetu Kapoor's Instagram-

Also Read | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Spends Her Sunday Twinning With Mom Neetu Kapoor, Shares Pics

Neetu Kapoor's family pictures-

Neetu Kapoor shared late actor Rishi's picture on IG as well-

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.