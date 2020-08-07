Neetu Kapoor Shows Fans What Calm After The Storm Looks Like & It Features Pet Doodle

Neetu Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share an update about what she has been up to lately. She posted a picture of her room and her window while she was settled on her bed. Her pet dog Doodle can also be seen in the picture and fans are loving the view outside the window. They can also be seen remembering late actor Rishi Kapoor through the comments section.

Neetu Kapoor's room vibe

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor recently took to social media to share a picture of what Mumbai looks like, after two days of heavy rain. The actor posted a picture of the view from her Mumbai home that has vast bay windows for sufficient ventilation which also gives the room good lighting. In the picture posted, she is resting on her bed while her pet dog, Doodle Kapoor, rolls away.

In the caption for the post, Neetu Kapoor has spoken about how calm the city looks after the storm. She is referring to the heavy rains in Mumbai which also led to flooding in certain parts of the city. She has also added a few emoticons of 'lightning' and 'the sun' to express herself better. Have a look at the post from Neetu Kapoor's Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Neetu Kapoor's fans can be speaking highly of her pet Shih Tzu which can be seen rolling on the bed. A few people can also be seen speaking about how great the view looks while others have mentioned how much they miss actor Rishi Kapoor. Have a look at a few comments here.

Actor Neetu Kapoor had previously posted pictures from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations where Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could be seen having some fun time. The pictures were from the Kapoor family get together which happened on August 3 at Raj Kapoor's residence in Chembur. In the pictures, Riddhima was being playfully choked by actor Ranbir Kapoor after they were done with the Rakhi ceremony. The candid clicks were loved by her followers as they expressed in the comments section. Have a look at the adorable pictures posted on Neetu Kapoor's Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

