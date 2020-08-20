Neetu Kapoor's Intellectual Post On Luxury Will Make You Think; See Post Here

Neetu Kapoor is a Bollywood veteran actor who is known for her successful career in the Hindi film industry. Neetu Kapoor often shares some snippets of her daily life as well as some deep philosophies in her post captions. Take a look at her latest post where she shared a different definition of the word 'luxury'.

Neetu Kapoor's intellectual post about "luxury"

Neetu Kapoor shared an intellectual post about luxury. Her post talked about how, across generations, people have been made to believe that luxury refers to something that is rare, expensive and unattainable. However, luxury actually isn't that. Her post elaborates on this deeper meaning of luxury where people learn to value little things where luxury actually lies. Luxury is actually in being healthy, not stepping into the hospital, being able to walk on a seashore. She also spoke about how being able to walk on the street without a mask is also a luxury. Her post ended with advising people to stay grateful for all the little luxury things that one doesn't realise until they lose them.

Here are a few comments on the same post where people have shown their appreciation. Neetu Kapoor's latest post talked about the true meaning of luxury and how humans have been interpreting it all wrong. People shared their experiences and philosophies on the same.

Neetu Kapoor's Instagram updates

Neetu Kapoor recently shared her views on the trailer of Sadak 2 that finally released last Wednesday. The movie is the first collaboration of Alia Bhatt with Mahesh and Pooja Bhatt, while the film is a directorial return of the veteran filmmaker as well. Neetu Kapoor had responded to Alia Bhatt’s Instagram story calling it ‘interesting’ and that she 'can’t wait to watch the film'.

The Sadak 2 trailer has received 63 million views, but with a whopping 11 million dislikes, compared to just 661K likes, amid the anger at stars from film families in the wake of Sushant's death. Meanwhile, Neetu and Alia were spotted together at the Raksha Bandhan celebrations of the Kapoor family, where the former's son Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's rumoured boyfriend, was also present.

