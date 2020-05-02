Rishi Kapoor's Last Film Will Not Be Abandoned, It Will Be Released In His Honour

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s death has shaken up the Bollywood industry. Rishi Kapoor, 67, passed away on April 30, 2020, in Mumbai. It has not been reported that his last film which hasn’t been released yet, Sharmaji Namkeen will be completed and released even after the actor’s demise. Rishi Kapoor had reportedly been working on the film since 2018 before he was diagnosed with leukaemia.

so devastated and heartbroken again💔The man of love laughter & joy a symbol of humanity and dignity a gentleman of complete integrity such an honor to know you closely and learning about life,you are a true https://t.co/8DDAVeyn5t will be missed Largely #RishiKapoor🙏Respect❤️ pic.twitter.com/DHRxyeBzwO — Honey Trehan (@HoneyTrehan) April 30, 2020

According to reports, the team of Excel productions that is looking at the production of the film Sharmaji Namkeen is shocked after the news of his sudden demise. There have been rumours that the film will be pushed back and will no longer be a priority. However, it has been reported by a Bollywood gossip website that a source close to the production house told the website that film will nether be neither be left incomplete nor abandoned.

According to reports, the film will be completed. The source also stated that it is the least the production house can do to honour the memory of the great actor. Sharmaji Namkeen’s producer Honey Tehran had previously spoken about how Rishi Kapoor is filled with professionalism. He has spoken about how Rishi Kapoor was eager to begin shooting after he returned to Mumbai almost after he spent a year recovering in New York.

Honey Tehran had also revealed that Rishi Kapoor was scheduled to resume shooting for Sharmaji Namkeen on January 15, 2020. However, his sister Ritu Nanda passed away that month and he had to travel to look after his family during the time of the crisis. The shoot was hence rescheduled, however, Rishi Kapoor told the producers that he won’t let a personal matter get into his professional life. He added that his father taught him that ‘the show must go on’ and he demanded to know the call time of the shoot of Sharmaji Namkeen.

About Rishi Kapoor

Rishi was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well, the 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering. Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi. After Rishi Kapoor demise, his fans stated that Rishi Kapoor’s films and his charm will never be forgotten.

