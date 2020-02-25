Neetu Kapoor Tickles Fans' Funny Bone With A Joke That 'HAD To Be Shared'; See Pic

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor is an ardent social media enthusiast and often posts updates about her personal life through her Instagram account. Her posts usually feature her family and friends and the good times that she spends with them. In fact, her posts are often the only place where we catch a glimpse of Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor at his candid best. She recently posted a hilarious joke that 'had to be shared' through her Instagram account and it had fans rolling with laughter.

Have a look:

Most of Neetu Kapoor's posts are quirky and fun as she often captures her young granddaughter Samara and her childhood antics. Neetu Kapoor recently shared a picture of her son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni on Valentine’s Day. She captioned the image, ‘Heart Happiness. My valentines’.

Take a look:

Neetu Kapoor made headlines with her glamorous appearance at the wedding reception of her nephew Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. She was seen posing in a traditional Indian green and blue ensemble for the paparazzi along with Ranbir and his girlfriend actor Alia Bhatt. Reports of Ranbir and Alia's wedding have also created a buzz since then but neither of the families has confirmed anything yet. The duo will be seen in their first onscreen collaboration with Ayan Mukerji's fantasy epic Brahmastra which is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2020.

