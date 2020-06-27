Riddhima Kapoor Shares Unseen Childhood Picture With Rishi And Neetu Kapoor

Ever since veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after a year long prolonged battle with cancer, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor who was attached to her late father has been sharing old and unseen photos of her parents. Recently, Riddhima shared some classic memories on social media where the adorable couple can be seen happily posing together with the little Riddhima.

Riddhima Kapoor revisits old memories

Riddhima kick-started the weekend with a perfect throwback picture on her Instagram page. In the picture, veteran star Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor can be seen happily posing for the camera while Riddhima is seated on a chair. Rishi Kapoor, flaunting a bearded look.

Sometime back, Riddhima Kapoor shared an amazing picture that is a treat to her fans and cinema lovers. The actor shared a picture of her dad, Rishi Kapoor along with his siblings and his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor. This pic just recalled some old fond memories of the great actors in the heats of the frenzy fans.

In the monochrome picture that was shared by Riddhima, one can see Krishna Raj Kapoor sporting a sari as she sits with her youngest child, Rajiv Kapoor on her lap. Apart from them, her daughter Ritu Nanda appears to be on the left, while her eldest son Randhir Kapoor is on the far right. And as they were all smiles for the camera, adorable Rishi Kapoor is the only one to strike a pose which is too cute to miss. Along with this picture, Riddhima also captioned the picture as, “Classic”. This picture is sure going to excite fans and take a trip down the memory lane

A few days back, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni interacted with her fans on social media, and amidst a host of questions, one question that caught our attention was when a fans asked her if she and Ranbir Kapoor fight and to this, Riddhima said that they fight all the time. Also, when a fan asked Riddhima if Neetu was doing well since Rishi’s death in April. “How is Neetu mam? Is she doing fine now? More strength to you,” she was asked and to this, Riddhima replied, “We derive strength from each other, we are well.”

Riddhima often goes to treat fans with several pictures that take the internet by storm. Riddhima and mother Neetu Kapoor recently welcomed a new family member - a pet dog named Doodle Kapoor. This little Shih Tzu has been ruling Neetu and Riddhima’s social media handle ever since his arrival. Although Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn’t attend Rishi Kapoor’s last rites as she was denied permission to fly due to the Coronavirus lockdown, she later, traveled by road to reach Mumbai from Delhi.

(Image credit: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/ Instagram)

