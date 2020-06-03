Neetu Kapoor Twins With Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni In An Adorable Picture

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been quarantining with her mother Neetu Kapoor after the demise of her father. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not attend Rishi Kapoor’s cremation ceremony due to the lockdown. However, she made sure that she was present for his 13-day prayer meet in Mumbai.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been reminiscing the good old days in her stories and sharing about her fond memories with her father. She recently shared a picture with her mother, Neetu Kapoor as the mother daughter-duo wore similar outfits. Check out the picture shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her social media.

Neetu Kapoor's photos

Riddhima Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram and captioned it with a simple ‘Just us’, she also added a red coloured heart with the caption. She added the hashtag ‘twinning with mommy’ and ‘stronger together’ as well. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor sported similar haircuts in the picture.

The mother-daughter duo wore a similar plaited shirt in the picture. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was a spitting image of her mother Neetu Kapoor in the picture. Both the women looked gorgeous as they posed for the lens in a minimum makeup look. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared the picture on her Instagram story and captioned it with the word ‘Twinning’.

While quarantining with her mother, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni seems to spend some quality time with her mother Neetu Kapoor. She recently posted a picture in which she is seen keeping herself and her mother busy by playing scrabble. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was delighted to learn that her father Rishi Kapoor had trained her mother Neetu Kapoor well for scrabble.

In the picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni mentioned that her mother has beat her at scrabble twice. She further added that her father, late actor Rishi Kapoor has taught her well. It has been reported that over the past days, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram stories have disclosed that the late actor liked playing scrabble and that it was one of his favourite game. In the picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, ‘Dad trained mom well!! She beat me twice already!’ [sic]

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been quite active on social media after the demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on April 29 morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last. He was battling leukemia for two years and had undergone treatment for cancer in the US for about 8 months and had returned to Mumbai in September last year.

