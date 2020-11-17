Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Has A 'Cardio Monday'; Shares Pictures On Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is generally known to be a yoga enthusiast, chose to take the cardio way, this Monday on November 16, 2020. She took to her Instagram to share pictures and a video from her time at the gym. Take a look at the post and read on.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Cardio Monday post

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram yesterday to share a couple of pictures and a video of her doing her cardio workout on Monday, November 16, 2020. Her caption with both the posts read, “Cardio Monday #strongisthenewsexy #yogalife #core #strongisthegoal #yogagirl ðŸ§˜‍â™€ï¸#gymlife.” The 40-year-old entrepreneur, who is a yoga enthusiast, which is also mentioned in her Instagram bio, often shares pictures of her performing the different asanas, but chose cardio for her workout yesterday, which she also shared in her story.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram photos

Sahni is the creative head of the jewellery brand ‘R Jewellery’ and a partner at Sam & Friends, which is a kids' clothing brand. She is quite active on her Instagram feed that showcases her love for jewellery and yoga. She recently took to her Instagram as she shared a picture of her doing yoga. Her caption read, “Back to the grind! Yoga after a long time ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ§˜‍â™€ï¸#practiceyogaeveryday ðŸ’ªðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ» #strongisthenewsexy #yogalife #core #strongisthegoal #yogagirl”.

On November 12, 2020, Riddhima took to her Instagram story to share a throwback picture with both her parents from Diwali 2019 celebrations, as she missed her father, late Rishi Kapoor. She shared the picture with the caption, “Miss you papa” along with the hashtags #lastyearmemories #diwali2019 followed by a pink heart. Sahni wore a powder pink floral Anarkali suit, while Neetu Singh donned a pastel green suit with gold embroidery and Rishi Kapoor wore a light pink silk kurta.

