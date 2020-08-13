'Sadak 2' trailer: Neetu Kapoor reviews Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer

The trailer of the much-talked about Sadak 2 finally hit the web on Wednesday. While the film had created buzz at the time of its announcement, for the first collaboration of Alia Bhatt with Mahesh and Pooja Bhatt, and the film directorial return of the veteran filmmaker, the trailer did not go down well with a section of netizens. Though the Twitteratti mercilessly trolled the trailer, making memes and giving it dislikes, Neetu Kapoor has given the trailer a thumbs up.

Neetu Kapoor reviews Sadak 2 trailer

Responding to Alia Bhatt’s Instagram story about the trailer, Neetu Kapoor called it ‘interesting’ and that she can’t wait to watch the film.

Sadak 2 is the story of Sanjay Dutt’s character taking a leap from Sadak, with Pooja Bhatt’s character being only seen in a photo frame. As a driver, he agrees to take Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur’s characters to their destination, in a journey that faces numerous twists, filled with menacing characters, violence and revenge. Sadak 2 hits Disney+Hotstar on August 28.

Being one of the major releases since the COVID-19 lockdown, the trailer has received 25 million views, but with a whopping 7.1 million dislikes, compared to just 393K likes, amid the anger at stars from film families in the wake of Sushant's death.

Meanwhile, Neetu and Alia were spotted together at the Raksha Bandhan celebrations of the Kapoor family, where the former's son and latter's actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was also present.

Ranbir and Alia will also be seen in a film for the first time in the Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. The film, that was earlier slated to release on December 4, has been pushed forward due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

