Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Invites A Few Friends For 'dinner Date' With Mom Neetu Kapoor

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been quarantining with her mother Neetu Kapoor after the demise of her father. She has been reminiscing the good old days in her stories and sharing about her fond memories with her father. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently shared a picture from her dinner date with her mother Neetu Kapoor. Check out Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor’s photos.

Riddhima Kapoor’s photos

(Image credits: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram account and shared that she has gotten all dressed up for a dinner date with her mother. In the picture shared by Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, she posed alongside her mother in similar coloured outfits. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wore a black coloured button-down attire while Neetu Kapoor sported a black coloured top. She completed the look with a pair of a red coloured necklace.

While posting the picture on her social media account, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni captioned the post saying that she was off on a dinner date with her mother. She wrote, “Thursday night dinner with mommy #quarantinedinnerideas.” [sic] She also invited a few of her friends for the dinner date. Ace designer Manish Malhotra was one of the few people who attended the dinner.

(Image credits: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram)

(Image credits: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram)

Previously, Riddhima took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with her mother Neetu Kapoor and her brother Ranbir Kapoor. While Neetu Kapoor has been a frequent member on her social media. Actor Ranbir Kapoor made a rare appearance as well. While posting the picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni called the duo her ‘Always and forever’ in the caption.

(Image credits: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram)

In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor wore a blue coloured denim shirt and styled his hair in a messy hairdo. Neetu Kapoor wore a red coloured top along with a pair of mustard coloured pants. She accessorised the look with a few beads necklaces. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wore a white coloured shirt and wore a black coloured jacket over it. The trio looked adorable in the picture.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been quite active on social media after the demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been reminiscing the good old days in her stories and sharing about her fond memories with her father. She could not attend Rishi Kapoor’s cremation ceremony due to the lockdown. However, she made sure that she was present for his 13-day prayer meet in Mumbai.

