Naseeruddin Shah's Negative Characters That Left A Mark With The Audience

Naseeruddin Shah has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films. The actor has won a number of awards like Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his contributions to the industry.

He has spoken, in the past, about how he doesn't feel like he has played enough negative characters in his acting career. He had also expressed how he feels it is much more fun to play these negative roles. Here is a look at three films of the actor where he played a negative role.

Best negative roles by Naseeruddin Shah

1. Mirch Masala (1987)

Mirch Masala was a mystery drama film released in the year 1987. The film revolves around the tax invasion as an issue in a village in India and was directed by Ketan Mehta. Mirchi Masala stars Naseeruddin Shah in the negative role. The film also stars the actors Smita Patil and Om Puri in pivotal roles. The film was loved by critics.

2. Omkara (2006)

Omkara was an action drama film released in the year 2006. It revolves around a man who does political crimes for a local politician in the area and is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello. The film was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars Naseeruddin Shah as the local politician in the film. Omkara also stars the actors Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, amongst others.

3. Sarfarosh (1999)

Sarfarosh was a drama film released in the year 1999. The film revolves around a man who joins Indian Police Service and decides to wipe out terrorism. Sarfarosh was directed by John Mathew Matthan. Naseeruddin Shah plays the role of the villain in this film. Sarfarosh also stars the Aamir Khan in a pivotal role. The film was loved by the critics for the performances in it and the plot.

