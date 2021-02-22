Neha Dhupia Accepts Challenge Of Cooking Fried Egg With One Hand On Instagram

BFFs With Vogue host Neha Dhupia started a parenting initiative known as "Freedom to Feed" recently. The initiative helps women, especially new mothers with information, tips, and tricks as well as details and guidance about how to take care of a baby to ensure proper growth and bonding. The Freedom to Fight initiative recently shared a story on their Instagram handle which stated that being a mom is realizing you can do anything with one hand. Here is how Neha Dhupia responded to that.

Neha Dhupia's Instagram story

Singh is Kinng actor Neha Dhupia took to the social networking site and shared Freedom to Feed's story on her profile and accepted the challenge of cooking a fried egg with one hand. This was in response to the former stating that mothers are able to do anything with a single hand. In the picture shared by Freedom to Feed, Neha Dhupia can be seen wearing an emerald green blazer with one hand raised.

Dhupia went on to share another one of Freedom to Feed's stories on her Instagram handle which stated that 90% of parenting is wondering when you will get to lie down again to which Neha responded by saying, "Word". Neha has been careful about not revealing her daughter Mehr's face on Instagram but she does share a number of pictures with her toddler where the mother-daughter duo can be seen indulging in some fun activities like playing on the beach and garden. The Roadies judge also recently shared a photo of her 2-year-old praying inside a Gurudwara, which received a lot of love from her fans.

On the work front

Neha Dhupia announced her getting on board the Vidyut Jamwal starring movie Sanak a few days ago. She shared the poster of the upcoming movie which features Jamwal in a wounded and captive state and expressed her excitement about being a part of the project. Neha wrote, “Happy to be joining this cool crew .... When love is in danger, nothing can stop the rage! Presenting #Sanak, our next action extravaganza”. The movie will be produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah along with Zee Studios, and the cast will also include Rukmini Maitra, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Kanishk Varma apart from Neha and Vidyut.

Image Credits: Neha Dhupia Official Instagram Account

